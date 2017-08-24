Celtic await Champions League draw as one of Pot 4 seeds

Celtic beat Astana 8-4 on aggregate to reach the Champions League group stage

Celtic are in the fourth pot of seeds for Thursday's Champions League group stage draw which takes place at 17:00 BST in Monaco.

The Scottish champions came through two qualifying rounds and a play-off to reach the 32-team group phase.

Brendan Rodgers' side finished bottom of a group featuring Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

Celtic have reached the tournament's last 16 stage on three occasions.

The Glasgow club were the first British team to lift the European Cup in 1967 and were beaten finalists in 1970.

Champions League seeding pots Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Real Madrid Barcelona Napoli Celtic Bayern Munich Atletico Madrid Tottenham Hotspur CSKA Moscow Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Basel Sporting Lisbon Juventus Borussia Dortmund Olympiakos APOEL Benfica Sevilla Anderlecht Feyenoord Monaco Manchester City Liverpool Maribor Spartak Moscow Porto Roma Qarabag Shakhtar Donetsk Manchester United Besiktas RB Leipzig

This season's campaign will be Celtic's 10th appearance in the group stage and their second under Rodgers, who joined the club last summer.

England has more clubs in the Champions League than any other country with five Premier League sides - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - in the draw.

The last time six British teams qualified for the group stages was in 2007-08, when Celtic and Rangers were joined by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Tournament holders Real Madrid as well as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla make up the Spanish contingent and there are three clubs each from Germany and Italy.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rodgers wants European football in new year

When are the group stage match days?

Match day one: 12-13 September

Match day two: 26-27 September

Match day three: 17-18 October

Match day four: 31 October-1 November

Match day five: 21-22 November

Match day six: 5-6 December