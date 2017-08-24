Celtic await Champions League draw as one of Pot 4 seeds
Celtic are in the fourth pot of seeds for Thursday's Champions League group stage draw which takes place at 17:00 BST in Monaco.
The Scottish champions came through two qualifying rounds and a play-off to reach the 32-team group phase.
Brendan Rodgers' side finished bottom of a group featuring Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach last season.
Celtic have reached the tournament's last 16 stage on three occasions.
The Glasgow club were the first British team to lift the European Cup in 1967 and were beaten finalists in 1970.
|Champions League seeding pots
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Real Madrid
|Barcelona
|Napoli
|Celtic
|Bayern Munich
|Atletico Madrid
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CSKA Moscow
|Chelsea
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Basel
|Sporting Lisbon
|Juventus
|Borussia Dortmund
|Olympiakos
|APOEL
|Benfica
|Sevilla
|Anderlecht
|Feyenoord
|Monaco
|Manchester City
|Liverpool
|Maribor
|Spartak Moscow
|Porto
|Roma
|Qarabag
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Manchester United
|Besiktas
|RB Leipzig
This season's campaign will be Celtic's 10th appearance in the group stage and their second under Rodgers, who joined the club last summer.
England has more clubs in the Champions League than any other country with five Premier League sides - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - in the draw.
The last time six British teams qualified for the group stages was in 2007-08, when Celtic and Rangers were joined by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Tournament holders Real Madrid as well as Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla make up the Spanish contingent and there are three clubs each from Germany and Italy.
When are the group stage match days?
Match day one: 12-13 September
Match day two: 26-27 September
Match day three: 17-18 October
Match day four: 31 October-1 November
Match day five: 21-22 November
Match day six: 5-6 December