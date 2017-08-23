BBC Sport - Gary Lineker: Wayne Rooney 'the one England world class player' in his career
Rooney 'England's one world-class player' - Lineker
- From the section Football
Former England striker Gary Lineker says Wayne Rooney is "underestimated and undervalued" after the country's all-time leading scorer announced his international retirement.
READ MORE: How will history judge Rooney for England?
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired