Julie Biesmans: Bristol City Women sign Belgium midfielder from Standard Liege

Julie Biesmans (third top left) represented Belgium at Women's Euro 2017

Top-flight club Bristol City Women have signed Belgium midfielder Julie Biesmans from Standard Liege.

The 23-year-old has signed an undisclosed-length deal with the Vixens after nine years with the Belgian side.

She was part of the Belgium national team at this summer's Women's European Championships in the Netherlands.

"This club puts emphasis on developing young players and the style of football that the club play appeals to me," she told Bristol City's club website.