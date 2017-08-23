Football transfer gossip: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Philippe Coutinho, Shkodran Mustafi

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Chelsea have made a new £35m bid to sign Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are also preparing to make a new £32m offer for Leicester and England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27. (Sun)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the La Liga club before the end of next week. (El Pais via Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, is considering making a public statement highlighting his discontent at the club in order to force an exit. (Yahoo sports)

Inter Milan have made a bid for to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, 25, on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent £20m-plus deal. (Daily Mirror)

Lionel Messi's father has spoken to Manchester City about the 30-year-old Argentina and Barcelona forward making a move to the Etihad. (Sun)

West Brom defender Jonny Evans, 29, expects to complete a £30m switch to Manchester City next week. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are keeping tabs on Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong but are yet to make a bid for the 23-year-old. (Sunderland Echo)

The Black Cats have also fallen behind Aston Villa in the battle to sign winger Robert Snodgrass, 29, from West Ham. (Northern Echo)

Former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic, 27, has turned down the chance to join Brighton from Inter Milan. (TalkSport)

Tottenham are preparing a new offer for Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao, 22, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport via TalkSport)

Juventus and Liverpool are set to battle for Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes, 29, who has been told he is no longer first choice at the club. (Daily Mirror)

But the Germany international says has no intention of leaving Schalke this summer. (TalkSport)

Paris St-Germain are looking to sign Napoli and former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 34. (AS)

Meanwhile...

Barcelona 'announced' the signing of Angel di Maria after having their social media accounts hacked. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana was snapped wearing a leg brace during Liverpool's clash with Hoffenheim on Wednesday night. (Daily Express)

The National Union of Professional Footballers has backed Paris St-Germain forward Neymar over a "spiteful" complaint against him from former club Barcelona. (ESPN FC)

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been hit with £60 fine for parking his £250,000 Ferrari in a taxi rank in Manchester. (Daily Mail)

But the France international has found the English paparazzi far more accommodating...

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Chelsea have identified former Borussia Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel as the man they want to succeed Antonio Conte amid reports of tension between the Italian and the Blues' hierarchy. (Bild - in German)

Barcelona will make a final £136m bid for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, as they try to break Liverpool's resolve after three rejected offers. (Sun)

Chelsea are closing in on a £30m deal for England and Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27. The Premier League champions are also targeting Inter Milan's Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva, 30, who has been told he can leave for £25m. (Daily Mirror)

The Blues are also considering a shock bid for 30-year-old Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy. (Daily Mirror)

England left-back Danny Rose, 27, will hold talks with Tottenham this week, amid ongoing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. (Independent)