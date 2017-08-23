BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney international retirement: All of Rooney's England tournament goals
Watch: Rooney's England tournament goals
- From the section Football
Watch all of Wayne Rooney's tournament goals for England as he announces his international retirement.
Available to UK users.
