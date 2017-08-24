Lots of women could manage men's teams, says Scotland's Shelley Kerr

Shelley Kerr previously managed Arsenal Ladies

Shelley Kerr believes the worldwide talent available could lead to more women managing men's teams.

New Scotland women's head coach Kerr previously managed Stirling University's men's team in Scotland's Lowland League.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said recently he expected a woman to take charge of a Premier League club.

"I think he's right, I think there's lots of females that could do it," said Kerr.

"There's lots of females globally that have the capabilities and the skill-set to do it.

"Everything depends on success. It's a results-driven business.

"As part of your journey, you need to try and develop that skill-set, you need to have different experiences and when you're successful with all the experiences that you have then that puts you in a great position to go to the top."

Scotland women play their first match under Kerr away to Hungary in a friendly on 14 September.

Kerr's squad features most of the player pool that went to Euro 2017, with Scotland's opening World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Albania following in October.

Scotland beat Spain at Euro 2017 but did not progress to the knockout rounds

The Scots will also face Switzerland and Poland in qualification Group 2.

"The ultimate goal is to repeatedly play on the European and the world stage," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"It's the only way that we're going to develop as a nation. We've already achieved success in terms of reaching the Euro finals. So now it's about trying to do one better and go to the World Cup finals.

"The first thing is you have to be realistic. The format in comparison with the Euros is different. It's only one team that automatically qualifies.

"Within our group, Switzerland are a Pot A team, we're the Pot B team, so it's going to be difficult, but we have the players, we have the capabilities.

"A key word that I would use in everything that we do moving forward is to have a professional approach in everything that we do.

"We're in a situation right now where we have about 17 or 18 players that are playing outwith Scotland in a professional environment, but we also need to make sure that our domestic product is good as well and that we can try and retain our best players.

"That might mean that the clubs can't do that initially, but certainly that's an aspirational goal - to have a professional environment.

"It's not just finances, it's human resource that's really, really important. To get all the clubs to buy in to having a women's section, a women's team would be fantastic."