BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney, David Beckham and Sven-Goran Eriksson remember striker's first England start

'One of my best games for England' - Remembering Rooney's first England start

After announcing his retirement from international football, Wayne Rooney recalls his first England start when he played against Turkey at The Stadium of Light in April 2003.

