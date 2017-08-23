BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Danny Murphy & Ian Wright pay tribute to Alan Shearer's 'relentless' goalscoring

Murphy and Wright salute Shearer's 'relentless' goalscoring

Danny Murphy and Ian Wright pay tribute to Alan Shearer's 'relentless' goalscoring as the panel continue to pick their all-time Premier League XI.

You can find out who they selected in midfield and attack on The Premier League Show, Thursday 24 August, 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

