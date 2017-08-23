BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Danny Murphy & Ian Wright pay tribute to Alan Shearer's 'relentless' goalscoring
Murphy and Wright salute Shearer's 'relentless' goalscoring
- From the section Football
Danny Murphy and Ian Wright pay tribute to Alan Shearer's 'relentless' goalscoring as the panel continue to pick their all-time Premier League XI.
You can find out who they selected in midfield and attack on The Premier League Show, Thursday 24 August, 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
