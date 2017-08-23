BBC Sport - Northern Ireland: Evans would be good signing for Man City - O'Neill

Evans would be good signing for City - O'Neill

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill says defender Jonny Evans deserves to play at the "top end" of the Premier League as he names his World Cup qualifiers squad.

Evans, who has been linked with a move from West Brom to Manchester City, is an injury doubt for the matches against San Marino and Czech Republic.

O'Neill's team are second in Group C and on course for a play-offs spot.

