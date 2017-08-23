Harry Forrester: Rangers midfielder joins AFC Wimbledon on season-long loan deal

Harry Forrester scored eight times in 44 games for Rangers

AFC Wimbledon have signed Rangers midfielder Harry Forrester on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old joined Rangers in January 2016 from Doncaster and went on to make 44 appearances, half of which came in the Scottish Premiership.

"Harry brings a quality going forward that we need a little bit more of," said assistant manager Neil Cox.

"His goalscoring record is good, he's played at a higher level and he just wants to get started."

Forrester was on the books of Northampton, Watford and Aston Villa as a junior but made his breakthrough in senior football during a loan spell at Kilmarnock.

He joined Brentford in 2011, playing 69 times, and then had a two-and-a-half-year spell at Doncaster.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.