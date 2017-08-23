BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says relationship is '100% OK'

Is everything OK between Klopp & Coutinho?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there is no problem between him and midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who Barcelona have made three bids for.

READ MORE: Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool reject third Barcelona bid for Brazil midfielder

