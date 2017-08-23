Ryan Mason: Hull City midfielder to see third specialist over playing return

Ryan Mason became Hull's club record signing when he joined from Tottenham in August 2016 for an undisclosed fee

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is to see a third specialist on Monday to see if he will be able to return from the fractured skull he suffered in January.

The once-capped England international, 26, had to have surgery after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.

"It's a difficult situation," head coach Leonid Slutsky told BBC Radio Humberside.

"Ryan is a big hero for me, but now the question is not just about football but about his life. It's very serious."

Slutsky added: "One doctor is saying one thing and another saying another, so he will get a third opinion on Monday.

"He will have a decision about his future, if he needs an operation or not.

"He wants to play but he must make a decision not only about himself but also his family. It's more than only football."