Ryan Mason: Hull City midfielder to see third specialist over playing return
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is to see a third specialist on Monday to see if he will be able to return from the fractured skull he suffered in January.
The once-capped England international, 26, had to have surgery after a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill.
"It's a difficult situation," head coach Leonid Slutsky told BBC Radio Humberside.
"Ryan is a big hero for me, but now the question is not just about football but about his life. It's very serious."
Slutsky added: "One doctor is saying one thing and another saying another, so he will get a third opinion on Monday.
"He will have a decision about his future, if he needs an operation or not.
"He wants to play but he must make a decision not only about himself but also his family. It's more than only football."