Institute's ground badly damaged following serious flooding in North West

Flood water was still several feet high outside Institute's pitch on Wednesday after the River Faughan burst its banks

Institute's Riverside Stadium is likely to be unavailable for some time after their pitch was badly damaged by flooding on Tuesday night.

The serious flooding affected large parts of county Londonderry as well as nearby Donegal.

On Wednesday morning, the flood water was still several feet high outside the Drumahoe venue after the nearby River Faughan burst its banks.

Friday's Championship game against Ballyclare Comrades has been postponed.

The expectation is that Institute will be unable to play home games at their premises for at least a month.

The club's dressing rooms are also understood to have been damaged by Tuesday's flooding which caused major disruption throughout the North West.

Pictures of the damage were put on Institute's Twitter feed on Wednesday and the club described the situation as "soul destroying".