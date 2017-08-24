Premier League predictions: Lawro v American actor Channing Tatum

Can Manchester United make it a hat-trick of 4-0 wins? Will Huddersfield and West Brom maintain their 100% winning starts? Are Newcastle or West Ham going to break their duck? Here is your chance to predict the next round of Premier League fixtures.

The Red Devils take on Leicester in Saturday's evening game and BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is backing them to continue their winning start at Old Trafford and also to challenge for the title this season.

"You can see that they know they have a good side and that they will be close in all competitions," he told BBC Sport.

What do you think will happen? You can make your own predictions now - take on Lawro and other fans, create your own league and try to make it to the top of the table by playing the new-look BBC Sport Predictor game.

More than 150,000 of you have signed up so far, and Lawro has slipped down the overall table a bit after only amassing 70 points in round two.

There is plenty of time for him to catch up - he will be making a prediction for all 380 games this season, against a variety of guests.

Lawro's opponent for this weekend's Premier League fixtures is American actor Channing Tatum, who stars in Steven Soderbergh's comeback film Logan Lucky.

Tatum said that he played varsity soccer when he was younger but was asked by the parents of the other children to switch to American football because he was "more of a slam-into-each-other type of player".

He also revealed that his co-star on upcoming spy sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Vinnie Jones, gave him a signed copy of the infamous photo in which the ex-Wimbledon midfielder grabs Paul Gascoigne in an intimate area. He admitted it was the "favourite thing I have ever been given by a co-star".

Another of Tatum's recent co-stars, Jamie Bell, has recruited him as an Arsenal fan. "I got educated on the Premier League by him," he told BBC Sport.

Premier League predictions - week 3 Result Lawro Channing Will Poulter to make his predictions on Friday SATURDAY Bournemouth v Man City x-x 0-2 0-2 Crystal Palace v Swansea x-x 2-1 1-3 Huddersfield v Southampton x-x 1-1 1-2 Newcastle v West Ham x-x 1-1 2-1 Watford v Brighton x-x 2-1 1-2 Man Utd v Leicester x-x 3-1 3-0 SUNDAY Chelsea v Everton x-x 2-0 2-1 West Brom v Stoke x-x 1-1 2-3 Liverpool v Arsenal x-x 1-1 0-1 Tottenham v Burnley x-x 2-0 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Bournemouth v Man City (12:30 BST)

Manchester City had a little hiccup against Everton, although I do think that Kyle Walker should not have been sent off (for two yellow cards - the second a high tackle on Dominic Calvert-Lewin). But they were disappointing.

But City have signed a lot of very good players and you know it will work out there. They know what they want and even if Bournemouth turn them over this weekend there will be no pressure on manager Pep Guardiola.

Bournemouth have made a poor start, losing both of their first two games, and their confidence won't be great. I don't fear for them, though, bad start or not. They know their way around the Premier League and have some good players, who will win games for them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Crystal Palace v Swansea

I saw Palace at Liverpool last week and they were quite comfortable. It looked like they were going to pinch a draw. But it was a much better performance, more like the Palace of last year than the one that lost the opening game at home to newly promoted Huddersfield.

Swansea got a good point at Southampton on the opening weekend and then, against Manchester United, as soon as Jose Mourinho's side had scored the first goal there was only going to be one winner. But they had some opportunities. They have brought Sam Clucas in and he plays well in different positions.

Paul Clement needs to get Fernando Llorente back. A good striker makes all the difference. If Sergio Aguero doesn't play for Manchester City or Romelu Lukaku doesn't play for Manchester United it will affect them. Not having your main striker is even more damaging for teams who are likely to be in the lower half of the table.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Huddersfield v Southampton

I think a draw here and that, on top of the two wins they have already got, represents a very good start for Huddersfield. It is only a good start, though. Newcastle were very disappointing at Town last weekend. It was a nothing performance - tepid, wary and defensively poor.

Southampton will be a tougher game. The Saints have some good players and have their strikers fit now. That thing about not being able to score - when you have Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin and Shane Long you will get goals.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Newcastle v West Ham

Newcastle are winless so far in the league and got beaten 3-2 at home in the EFL Cup by Championship side Nottingham Forest - but I think they will get a draw here.

Owner Mike Ashley talks about the lack of money there and how they are unable to compete but I think that is a bit of a red herring. They might not be able to compete with the top seven but they can surely compete with the rest in terms of finances. They get 50,000 through the door at home.

Manager Rafa Benitez's way of dealing with all this is to have a shot across the bows. The point he has made is that they should be competing with the likes of Watford and West Brom in terms of spending. It is what he does.

This is West Ham's third away game in a row. They have lost the previous two and they really slipped up at Southampton last weekend. Getting back to 2-2 after being 2-0 down, they should have closed the game off. But they are better than the results they have got so far suggest.

Javier Hernandez does not need many chances to score and they have other good players such as Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini. Andy Carroll will be good when he is fit. You just know they will be fine.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Watford v Brighton

Watford have made a really good start. They were a bit fortuitous with their equaliser in the opening game against Liverpool. But they played really well at Bournemouth. Their Brazilian forward Richarlison clearly has plenty of ability.

They are different this year with new manager Marco Silva. You can sense they will be difficult to beat. He is a very good communicator, unlike the last manager. They are big and strong up front and have lots of options.

Brighton have had a nasty welcome to the Premier League, losing both of their two first games. But they have signed the Colombia international Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge this week. So they are obviously coming to terms with what they need. But just at the moment, Watford will be too strong for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Man Utd v Leicester (17:30 BST)

I think the red half of Manchester have decided they have already won the league but all it is so far is a very good start. They do look major contenders though.

They have a big squad and have as many quality players as anybody, including Manchester City. They have strength and pace and power in that team, which is a major thing with manager Jose Mourinho. They know they have a good side and that they will be close in all competitions.

United rolled over West Ham, who were really poor on the opening weekend. They had a few struggles against Swansea but stuck at it.

Romelu Lukaku has started well with a couple of goals but the signing of midfielder Nemanja Matic has just given Paul Pogba the freedom he needs. Everybody knew he was a top player and that he just needed time. Well, I think the time is now.

Leicester should have taken a point from their opening game at Arsenal (which ended 3-2 to the Gunners) and they disposed of Brighton comfortably in their second game.

The worry for City is that people are still talking about midfielder Danny Drinkwater leaving and that teams are still in for striker Jamie Vardy. They may well end up the victims of their own success.

Harry Maguire is a good signing. He is not just a good defender, but a good footballer. The Robert Huth and Wes Morgan partnership has been excellent but is surely coming to an end.

Lawro's prediction: 3-1

SUNDAY

Chelsea v Everton (13:30 BST)

After losing their opening game at home to Burnley, Chelsea were excellent against Tottenham last weekend, winning 2-1 at Wembley. It was like a set of good players saying to themselves 'what was that all about last weekend?' They have some very, very good players and won the league last year at a canter.

Everybody was ready to say 'played two, lost two, what is manager Antonio Conte going to say?' and wonder whether he was going to leave the club. But it was a big win for them and I expect them to win again this weekend.

Everton have made a really good start. Everything about it has been impressive. The only thing is that, at the moment, Wayne Rooney is the only one who looks like he is going to score.

Everybody knows they are looking for a striker, it is just a case of who they can get in. But they have a good manager and have made good signings already.

They got battered 5-0 at Chelsea last season and while I don't expect that to happen again, I do think they'll lose.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

West Brom v Stoke (13:30 BST)

It is played two, won two for West Brom. But they are another team struggling for goals and looking to get attacking signings finalised.

There are no worries for the Baggies because Tony Pulis does what he does. But if he can just get himself a 15-goal striker, what a difference it would make. Whether they would get the chances to score 15 goals in a season in that West Brom side is debatable.

Stoke never looked like worrying Everton on the opening day but got a great result against Arsenal last weekend. They have something about them this season. Taking striker Jese on loan for a year from Paris St-Germain could be a masterstroke. He will be happy just to play and to go somewhere that he is wanted, which makes a huge difference to a player.

Mark Hughes is a good manager but Stoke are also a really good club to manage. They are run with great common sense by Peter Coates. They are pragmatists.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Liverpool v Arsenal (16:00 BST)

I was at the corresponding game last year and Liverpool dispatched Arsenal quite comfortably. Like last year, they will be better against the good teams who do not change their style of play just because it is Liverpool.

I saw them against Hoffenheim on Wednesday and they remain great going forward but they can't defend.

Liverpool have been vehement in saying that they don't want to sell Philippe Coutinho but the latest reported bid from Barcelona is bonkers money. If he really wants to leave then I think he will have to come out and say he doesn't want to play - that is the only thing that will no force the outcome.

Liverpool face an Arsenal team that still has more questions than answers about it. They were fortunate to beat Leicester and, against Stoke, while they can have a moan about some of the decisions, it exposed that familiar soft underbelly.

You can play all the nice football in the world but if you can't deal with the humdrum aspects of football you will be susceptible to results like that.

The problem for the Gunners is that every time they lose you are waiting for the 'Wenger out' to start.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Tottenham v Burnley (16:00 BST)

In fairness to Tottenham, they played OK last weekend. Chelsea were just better than them. It is important for Tottenham to start getting wins under their belt at Wembley and to start to dispel the myth of it being a hoodoo.

I said in week one that they would struggle to finish in the top four because of the Wembley situation and I am not going to change my mind. They will be in the mix for the top six though. They are not a bad team because they lost at home to Chelsea.

They have made some signing this week - the Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton. I would think they will be looking to get two or three more in.

But it is a trip to Wembley for Burnley and while they lost last weekend to West Brom they put in a really good performance to beat Chelsea on the opening day. I can't see them winning this though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Phil Dawkes.

How did Lawro do last week?

On the second weekend of the new Premier League season, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 matches, for a total of 70 points.

He lost to actor Will Poulter, who got six results correct with two perfect scores.

Total scores after week 1 Lawro 190 Guests 190

Lawro v Guests P2 W1 D0 L1

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 120 Will Poulter 70 Brendan Foster* 50 Steve Cram

*As Cram and Foster both provided predictions on week two, only Foster's score contributes to the guest total.