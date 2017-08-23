James Perch: QPR defender ruled out for months after dislocating kneecap against Hull City
Queens Park Rangers say full-back James Perch will be out "for a number of months" with a dislocated kneecap.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury in the 2-1 win over Hull City on 19 August and now faces a prolonged period on the sidelines.
"We're all really devastated for him but he's a strong character and we're all right behind him," boss Ian Holloway told QPR's website.
Fellow defender Joel Lynch has picked up a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, midfielder Nasser El-Khayati, 28, has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.
He joined the R's in January 2016 from Burton Albion and went on to make 25 appearances, scoring one goal.