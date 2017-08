Hibs' Vykintas Slivka and Deivydas Matulevicius in Lithuania squad to face Scotland

Vykintas Slivka scored for Hibs against Rangers

Hibernian summer signings Vykintas Slivka and Deivydas Matulevicius have been included in the Lithuania squad to face Scotland next month.

But there is no place in Edgaras Jankauskas' party for Deimantas Petravicius, the striker who signed for Motherwell on Tuesday.

Midfielder Modestas Vorobjovas has been called up for the first time.

The 21-year-old helped Lithuanian side Trakai defeat St Johnstone in the opening Europa League qualifiers.

Lithuania, who sit fifth in World Cup qualifying Group F, host the Scots, one place and three points better off, on 1 September at LFF Stadium.

Kaiserslautern striker Lukas Spalvis and CSKA Sofia goalkeeper Vytautas Cerniauskas earn recalls after a year's absence from the Lithuania squad.

Deivydas Matulevicius scored for Hibs against Ayr United

Trakai midfielder Vaidotas Silenas, Zalgiris Vilnius defender Egidijus Vaitkunas and Tobol midfielder Arturas Zulpa are also called up.

Bnei Yehuda striker Nerijus Valskis will not be fit to face Scotland but is expected to be free to face Slovenia in Ljubljana three days later.

Slivka, who joined Hibs from Juventus this summer, has 19 caps and played against Scotland in a 1-1 draw at Hampden in October.

Team-mate Matulevicius, who joined the Edinburgh club after leaving Royal Mouscron, was an unused substitute that night.

The 21-year-old Petravicius, who has joined Well after leaving Zaglebie Lubin, won his seventh cap in a friendly defeat by Russia in March 2016 but has not played for his country since.

Lithuania squad

Goalkeepers: Ernestas Setkus (Hapoel Haifa), Emilijus Zubas (Bnei Yehuda), Vytautas Cerniauskas (Trakai)

Defenders: Markas Beneta (Atlantas), Valdemar Borovskij (Trakai), Edvinas Girdvainis (Tom Tomsk), Georgas Freidgeimas (Okzhetpes Kokshetau), Tadas Kijanskas (Zbrojovka Brno), Linas Klimavicius (Zalgiris Vilnius), Vaidas Slavickas (Suduva), Egidijus Vaitkunas (Zalgiris Vilnius)

Midfielders: Fedor Cernych (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Mindaugas Grigaravičius (Jelgava), Mantas Kuklys (Zalgiris Vilnius), Arvydas Novikovas (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Vykintas Slivka (Hibernian), Vaidotas Silenas (Trakai), Ovidijus Verbickas (Suduva), Modestas Vorobjovas (Trakai), Arturas Zulpa (Tobol)

Forwards: Deivydas Matulevicius (Hibernian), Darvydas Sernas (Zalgiris Vilnius), Nerijus Valskis (Bnei Yehuda), Lukas Spalvis (Kaiserslautern)