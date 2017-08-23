Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Marseille, Hibs, Dundee, Partick, Ajax, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Leipzig

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud has admitted that the French Ligue 1 club are monitoring the progress of Celtic's Moussa Dembele, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, as they seek a new striker. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele took a cheeky swipe at Rangers after his side clinched a spot in the Champions League group stages by beating Astana, referencing their city rivals' embarrassing defeat at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League on social media. (The Scotsman)

Rivaldo Coetzee, the 20-year-old central defender who is poised to complete a switch to Celtic from Ajax Cape Town, has revealed playing in the Champions League sold him on signing for the Glasgow club. (Soccer Laduma)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has revealed that he used his latest omission from the Scotland squad to inspire him in Tuesday's Champions League play-off second leg against Astana. (The Herald)

Crystal Palace will make a £15m bid to Leipzig for Scotland winger Oliver Burke, the 20-year-old who played under new sporting director Dougie Freedman at Nottingham Forest. (The Guardian)

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Aston Villa's 31-year-old Scotland striker, Ross McCormack, who is their number one target after they missed out on Max Gradel, who has moved to Toulouse on loan from Bournemouth instead. (Sunderland Echo)

Hibernian are locked in talks with Neil Lennon to tie the head coach down at Easter Road until at least 2020 and the Northern Irishman is prepared to commit his future to the club after 14 months in charge. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian summer signings Vykintas Slivka and Deividas Matulevicius have been included in Lithuania's squad for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Vilnius on Friday 1 September. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee manager Neil McCann is considering signing former Rangers and Aberdeen target Khalid Aucho, the 24-year-old midfielder last with Red Star Belgrade, and James Demetriou, a 22-year-old former Nottingham Forest and Swansea City striker who was with Karmiotissa. (The Courier)

Partick Thistle striker Kris Doolan is confident he can fend off the challenges from summer signings Conor Sammon and Miles Storey and be the Firhill side's top marksman once again. (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Tim Henman has urged Andy Murray, who has not played since limping out of Wimbledon, only to play at the US Open, which starts on Monday, if he has fully recovered from his hip problem. (The National)

Catriona Matthew, who is the obvious candidate to be captain, is confident she would have sufficient talent at her disposal to lead Europe to Solheim Cup success in front of her home fans at Gleneagles in two years' time. (Edinburgh Evening News)