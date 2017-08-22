Berwick Rangers: Manager John Coughlin leaves after three league games

John Coughlin at Fir Park earlier this season

Berwick Rangers have parted with manager John Coughlin after losing 5-1 at home to Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Coughlin, 54, leaves the club second bottom of League Two after losing two and winning one of their three matches.

A former player, he began his second spell as manager at Shielfield Park in November 2015.

A club statement says "the board will work with existing coaching staff" to prepare for Saturday's trip to Cowdenbeath.

Berwick Rangers took just one point from four League Cup group games before opening their league campaign with a win over Clyde.