Football transfer gossip: Coutinho, Drinkwater, Vardy, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rose

Transfer news

Barcelona will submit a final £136m bid for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, to finally break Liverpool's resolve after three rejected offers. (Sun)

Chelsea are closing in on a £30m deal for England and Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27. The Premier League champions are also targeting Inter Milan's Italy midfielder Antonio Candreva, 30, who has been told he can leave for £25m. (Daily Mirror)

The Blues are also considering a shock bid for 30-year-old Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy. (Daily Mirror)

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains unlikely to sign a new contract at Arsenal ahead of further talks this week about his future, with Chelsea and Liverpool interested in the 24-year-old. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain will pay Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe 15m euros (£13.8m) a year in wages to join them - more than double the salary Real Madrid were offering the 18-year-old. (Marca)

A Monaco supporters group have released a statement criticising Mbappe and his advisors for their conduct during the transfer window. (Guardian)

England left-back Danny Rose, 27, will hold talks with Tottenham this week, amid ongoing interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. ((Independent)

Spurs are still hoping to sign right-back Serge Aurier, 24, from Paris St-Germain and are also keen on 19-year-old Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have made a second offer of 130m euros (£119m) for France forward Ousmane Dembele, 20, but Borussia Dortmund are holding out for at least 150m euros (£138m). (Sky Deutschland, via AS)

Manchester City are preparing a second bid for West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans, 29, after a £18m offer was rejected last week. (ESPN)

Crystal Palace will make a £15m bid for RB Leipzig and Scotland winger Oliver Burke, 20, who played under new sporting director Dougie Freedman at Nottingham Forest. (Guardian)

Marseille have confirmed they are interested in signing exiled Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, if the Spain international's move back to Atletico Madrid falls through. (Telegraph)

Bournemouth are ready to offer £25m for Leicester winger Demarai Gray, after the Foxes rejected £20m for the 21-year-old from the Cherries last month. (Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing Schalke and Germany defender Benedikt Howedes for £18m. (DW Sports, via Daily Express)

Former Norwich defender Sebastien Bassong, 31, is training with Birmingham with a view to securing a permanent deal. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile...

The two Stoke fans who went viral as they celebrated Jese Rodriguez's goal against Arsenal have been tracked down. (Joe.co.uk)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has apologised after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw with Everton. (Twitter)

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Tottenham are close to an agreement with Paris St-Germain to sign defender Serge Aurier, 24, for £23m. (L'Equipe)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 30, had a role in preventing Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho's move to the Nou Camp as he did not want Ivan Rakitic, 29 or Sergi Roberto, 25, used as makeweights in any deal for the 25-year-old Brazilian. (Don Balon via Liverpool Echo)

Barcelona will make a fresh attempt to sign Coutinho when club officials attend the Champions League and Europa League draws, along with their Liverpool counterparts, on Thursday. (Mundo Deportivo via Mirror)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, wants to move to Atletico Madrid - and has got the removal men in at his Surrey home. (Mail)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says he has enough central defenders, despite 29-year-old Winston Reid's injury, as the club edge closer to signing defensive midfielder William Carvalho, 25, from Sporting Lisbon. (Evening Standard)

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Aston Villa's 31-year-old striker Ross McCormack, who is their number one target after they missed out on Max Gradel, 29. (Sunderland Echo)