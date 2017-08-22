Gemma Fay: Scotland captain and goalkeeper retires from international duty

Gemma Fay earned her 203rd cap during the Euro 2017 finals

Scotland captain Gemma Fay has retired from international football, saying this summer's Euro 2017 finals were a fitting end to her career.

The 35-year-old, currently with Stjarnan in Iceland, has won a record 203 caps for her country,

"I felt the time was right to call it a day and that my journey was complete after playing in the Euros this summer," she said.

"Captaining my country for the best part of a decade has meant everything."

Fay becomes the third Scotland player within a week to announce she is quitting.

Glasgow City midfielder Leanne Ross and Vittsjo defender Ifeoma Dieke said they would no longer be seeking selection on Friday after playing in Scotland Women's first major international tournament finals.

Scotland coach Anna Signeul is also standing down, with Stirling University men's team manager Shelley Kerr taking over.

"I have given everything I can for my country and, as the team moves into a new era with a new head coach, it's time to pass the baton to the next generation," Fay told the Scottish FA website.

Fay (left) and Dieke (centre) are in the Scottish Women's Football Roll of Honour

"This is such an exciting time for women's football in Scotland and I wish Shelley and her team every success in the future. I look forward to watching this team flourish.

"When I was a child, if you had told me I would play for my country once I would have been delighted, so to have done so on 203 occasions is incredible.

"It is hard to describe how much it has meant to me to play for my country. It has helped shape me into the person I have wanted to be."

Kerr, who is a former international team-mate, paid tribute to the former Aberdeen, Ayr United, Brighton, Hibernian, Leeds United, Celtic and Glasgow goalkeeper.

"Gemma is a true role model for any athlete," she said. "The years of dedication and commitment she has given to her country are an inspiration and one cannot underestimate her contribution to women's football in Scotland over the past two decades.

"There is no doubt that, as a team, we will miss her qualities - not just her football talent but her communication skills and her leadership.

"Her being an ever-present in the squad for nearly 20 years is remarkable."