Motherwell: Deimantas Petravicius becomes club's 11th summer signing

Deimantas Petravicius in action for Stevenage, right, where he made two loan appearances

Motherwell have signed Lithuanian international striker Deimantas Petravicius after he impressed during a week's trial.

The 21-year-old agreed a deal for the rest of this season and becomes the club's 11th summer signing.

Petravicius has seven caps for Lithuania, although his first-team appearances at club level are limited.

"He is completely different to what we have at the top end of the pitch," Motherwell said on their website.

"He's extremely quick, so we have a different dimension. He'll be one that will have to get up to speed and fight his way into the starting 11.

"However, like George Newell, another young forward we recently recruited, we have real high hopes he can progress with us."

Petravicius, yet to score a goal at senior or international level, made his debut for Lithuania at 17, having graduated from the academy into the first-team squad at Nottingham Forest.

He made only two senior appearances for Forest, though, to add to two games for Stevenage during a loan spell. After leaving the City Ground last summer, he moved to Polish side Zaglebie Lubin, but made only one first-team appearance.

"Deimantas has been with us and played in a couple of bounce matches at Dalziel Park," Robinson said.

"He comes with an excellent pedigree; he's already a full international and has played in the English Championship and the Polish top flight."