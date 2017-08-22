Women's Super League One: Louise Quinn extends Arsenal contract

Louise Quinn
Louise Quinn (left) has also played in Sweden and her native Ireland

Former Notts County defender Louise Quinn has signed an extended contract with Arsenal Women after initially joining them for the Spring Series.

The 26-year-old Republic of Ireland international became a free agent when Notts Ladies folded in April.

"We had a really strong Spring Series and we're looking to continue that form into the new season," Quinn told the Arsenal website.

"We have the squad that can build on those performances and win trophies."

