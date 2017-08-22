Omar Beckles: Shrewsbury Town sign Accrington Stanley defender

Omar Beckles (right) is Shrewsbury's 13th summer signing

Shrewsbury Town have signed centre-back Omar Beckles from Accrington Stanley on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old made 50 appearances for the League Two side after joining from non-league Aldershot last summer.

He started his career at Millwall and spent time at the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain before resuming his career.

"I like to say I'm a ball playing centre-half that's capable of playing both sides of the game," Beckles said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.