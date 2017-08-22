Barcelona to sue Neymar over move to Paris St-Germain
Barcelona are to sue former player Neymar over his 222m euro (£200m) world record move to Paris St-Germain.
The Brazil international made the move to the French club after they met his buyout clause earlier this month.
Barcelona are claiming breach of contract over a bonus payment triggered when Neymar signed a new five-year contract with them in October 2016.
The Spanish club say they are seeking "8.5m euros (£7.8m) in damages, and an additional 10% in interest".
