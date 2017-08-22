Nikola Kalinic: AC Milan sign striker from Fiorentina

Kalinic said he was "happy" to be joining AC Milan

AC Milan have signed striker Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina, initially on loan but with an "obligation to buy".

The 29-year-old spent two years at Blackburn Rovers, leaving them in 2011 to join Ukrainian club Dnipro.

Kalinic stayed with them for four years before signing for Fiorentina in 2015.

The Croatia international, who has signed a four-year contract with Milan, follows Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci and Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia in joining the club this summer.

The Serie A side have also signed Sunderland striker Fabio Borini on loan with a view to a permanent deal in June.