BBC Sport - Kick It Out demand 'clarity' of investigation
Kick It Out demand 'clarity' of investigation
- From the section Football
Paul Mortimer, of anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out, says his organisation want "clarity" on the process of an investigation into Eniola Aluko's claims of 'bullying'.
READ MORE:Chelsea 'commend' England striker after 'bullying' claims
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired