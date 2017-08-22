Max Muller: Morecambe sign Wycombe Wanderers defender on loan

Max Muller
Max Muller played for SV Austria Salzburg before joining Wycombe

Morecambe have signed defender Max Muller on loan from League Two rivals Wycombe Wanderers until January.

The 23-year-old German has played 13 games for the Chairboys since joining them in the summer of 2016.

His only appearance this season came in a 2-0 EFL Cup defeat by Fulham earlier this month and he is looking for more regular first-team opportunities.

"I'm happy to get a new opportunity and hope to get some game time," he told the Morecambe website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired