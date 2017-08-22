Luke Hendrie: Bradford City sign Burnley full-back on loan

Luke Hendrie made 33 appearances for Kilmarnock last season

Bradford City have signed Burnley full-back Luke Hendrie on loan until January.

The 22-year-old, the son of former Bantams forward John, spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

He could make his debut in Saturday's trip to Walsall.

Boss Stuart McCall told the club website: "The challenge for him is to come here and do everything he can to try to force his way into the team."

