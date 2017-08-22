Luke Hendrie: Bradford City sign Burnley full-back on loan

Luke Hendrie
Luke Hendrie made 33 appearances for Kilmarnock last season

Bradford City have signed Burnley full-back Luke Hendrie on loan until January.

The 22-year-old, the son of former Bantams forward John, spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock.

He could make his debut in Saturday's trip to Walsall.

Boss Stuart McCall told the club website: "The challenge for him is to come here and do everything he can to try to force his way into the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired