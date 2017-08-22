Kane Hemmings: Mansfield Town sign Oxford United striker on season-long loan

Kane Hemmings
Kane Hemmings' previous clubs also include Rangers, Cowdenbeath and Barnsley

Mansfield Town have signed striker Kane Hemmings from League One club Oxford United on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 54 appearances for the U's last season, but has not played a game this term.

The Stags say the deal contains an option to agree a permanent move.

"This is a young man who I first tried to sign when he was scoring goals in the Scottish Premier League for Dundee," manager Steve Evans told the club website.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Kane Hemmings extends Oxford United's lead.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired