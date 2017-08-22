Michael Timlin: Midfielder says Southend cannot use pitch condition as an excuse

Michael Timlin joined Southend United in the summer of 2011 after an earlier loan spell

Southend United midfielder Michael Timlin says they cannot use concerns about the pitch at Roots Hall as an excuse for poor performances.

The Shrimpers bounced back from a 5-0 defeat at Rotherham by drawing 1-1 at home to Plymouth on Saturday.

"In a strange way, the longer the game goes on, it seems to sap a bit of energy out of you because the ground is a bit spongy," Timlin told BBC Essex.

"When you're having to run on it, it feels like you're running a lot more."

Southend have taken four points from their first three games in League One after finishing one place below the play-off places last season.

"We knew since pre-season that the pitch doesn't seem like it's in the best condition, which is quite frustrating because the last few years now the pitch at Southend has been extremely good," said 32-year-old Timlin.

"It seems like it's slowly getting slightly better but we can't use it as an excuse, we have to deal with it and get on with it.

"When teams come here, they have to play on it as well and we have to make sure we play on it better.

"We have just to forget what the pitch is going to be like - obviously it might stop us from playing lovely football, but at times we probably don't play lovely football."