Matt Taylor: Swindon Town sign midfielder from Northampton

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor scored eight goals for Northampton last season

Midfielder Matt Taylor has left Northampton Town to sign for League Two side Swindon Town on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Cobblers in 2016 and made 49 starts, has also played for Luton, Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley.

Northampton manager Justin Edinburgh said: "We fully understand Matt's wish to play regular first-team football and it's not something we could guarantee.

"He is a first class professional and we wish him well at his new club."

