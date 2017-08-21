Jack Wilshere: Arsenal midfielder sent off against Man City Under-23s

Wilshere (centre) has not played competitively for Arsenal since August 2016

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere was sent off after grabbing an opponent around the neck in a mass brawl during an Under-23s match against Manchester City.

Wilshere, who has not yet featured for the Gunners in the new Premier League season, reacted angrily to a tackle from City midfielder Matthew Smith.

The England midfielder, 25, pushed Smith to the floor and then grappled with City's Tyreke Wilson.

Players from both sides became involved before Wilshere and Wilson saw red.

Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, is fit again after recovering from a fracture to his lower left leg suffered during the Cherries' 4-0 defeat at Tottenham in April.

He helped set up one of the goals in Arsenal's 4-3 win, with the incident happening as the Gunners led 4-1.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he "planned" for Wilshere to stay at the club this season, despite him being linked with another loan move away.

Wilshere and Wilson grappled as Smith (right) was still on the floor