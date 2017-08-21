Eniola Aluko: Kick It Out wants new FA inquiry into England striker's claims

Media playback is not supported on this device Eniola Aluko speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan

The Football Association should conduct "a comprehensive and independent review" of Eniola Aluko's claims against England boss Mark Sampson, says Anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out.

The England striker has accused Sampson of "bullying and discrimination".

Sampson has been cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies her claims.

But details given by Aluko in a BBC interview on Monday "throw new light on the allegations", Kick It Out said.

The Chelsea forward, who has 102 England caps, has not been picked by Sampson since making allegations against him as part of an FA cultural review into England management.

The FA has insisted the timing of this was purely coincidental as the review was confidential and anonymous.

But Aluko, 30, claims she suffered "victimisation as a result of me reporting discrimination".

She then launched a grievance procedure, which included allegations of racism against Sampson.

Mark Sampson led England to the semi-finals of Women's Euro 2017 after they finished third at the World Cup in 2015

Last year, a three-month independent investigation by barrister Katharine Newton did not uphold any of Aluko's complaints and cleared Sampson and the FA of any wrongdoing.

Aluko, however, has claimed the independent investigation - and a previous FA inquiry - were "flawed". And in Monday's BBC interview, she revealed the FA was aware of another allegation of racism but had never launched a formal investigation into the claim.

The player alleges Sampson made a "racist comment" about her family in Nigeria being infected with the Ebola virus - Sampson vehemently denies saying this.

The FA said this allegation arose in informal correspondence and was not included in her complaint or it would have been investigated. It denies the inquiry was flawed and says Aluko declined to respond to the Newton investigation.

"The situation regarding this is now one of utter confusion with claims and counter-claims," Kick it Out said, pointing out that Aluko's comments were contrary to what the FA was saying.

"Kick It Out urges the FA to undertake a comprehensive and independent review of the processes involved in the original complaint made by Aluko up to the final point of the independent investigation by Katharine Newton QC," it added.

"This is so they can take on board any lessons learned, to remedy any deficiencies identified and to ensure it has an operational culture that treats any individual, whatever their background, equally, fairly and with dignity and respect.

"The FA must ensure a situation like this will never happen again in order to build trust, confidence and credibility."