BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Koeman 'happy' to have Rooney back
Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman
- From the section Football
Everton boss Ronald Koeman praises Wayne Rooney, saying he is "happy" the striker is back at the club after scoring his 200th Premier League goal in Monday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 1-1 Everton
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired