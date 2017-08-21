BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Koeman 'happy' to have Rooney back

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Everton boss Ronald Koeman praises Wayne Rooney, saying he is "happy" the striker is back at the club after scoring his 200th Premier League goal in Monday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

MATCH REPORT: Man City 1-1 Everton

