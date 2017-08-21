BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Team put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola
Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola
- From the section Football
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side "put absolutely everything on the pitch" in their 1-1 Premier League draw at the Etihad with Everton which saw a first-half red card for defender Kyle Walker.
MATCH REPORT: Sterling equalises for City as both sides end with 10 men
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired