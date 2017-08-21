Gossip back pages - Tuesday 22 August

The Telegraph sports section leads with Wayne Rooney scoring his 200th Premier League goal...
The Telegraph sports pullout leads with Wayne Rooney's 200th Premier League goal...
As do the Star...
And the Sun also run with Rooney's goal for Everton against Manchester City on Monday night
The Times sports section
And so do The Times
Finally the Mirror back page also focuses on Rooney
The Guardian feature Eni Aluko's interview on bullying claims
The Express lead with Raheem Sterling's equaliser for Manchester City against Everton
