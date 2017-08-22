Rangers: Pedro Caixinha 'best squad' claims confuse Kris Commons

Rangers played out a 0-0 draw at home to Hearts on Saturday

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha's insistence that he has the best squad in Scotland has baffled former Celtic forward Kris Commons.

Caixinha made the claim when he arrived at Ibrox in March and repeated it in August after a Europa League exit to Progres Niederkorn from Luxembourg.

"If he thinks he can keep pace with Celtic, I don't know what he's watching," Commons told BBC Scotland.

"I just don't understand what warrants him saying he has the best squad."

Celtic completed an unprecedented unbeaten domestic treble last season, earning their six consecutive title - 39 points ahead of Rangers in third.

While Brendan Rodgers' side have won their first three league outings this term, Caixinha's men have dropped points in two games and are five points behind their Glasgow rivals.

That leaves the Portuguese with a record of nine wins in 17 matches since he took over.

"I think it's more of a hope than looking at a team performance and training from Monday to Friday and thinking 'you know what, we are the real deal'," said Commons, who is recovering from back surgery after leaving Celtic in the summer.

Rangers were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Hearts on Saturday, having lost 3-2 to Hibernian at Ibrox the week before.

And Commons was quick to point out that Celtic had no trouble sweeping Hearts aside 4-1 at the start of August.

"A goalless draw with Hearts; Celtic could have taken seven off them on the opening game of the season," he said.

Rangers visit Ross County next and Commons, 33, thinks the manager could be under pressure from fans if the result does not go his way.

"Now they go to Dingwall, which is no pushover," he said. "If he loses that; travelling down three hours in a car, I think there will be a few folk making phone calls saying 'next week, get the banners out'."

Positive signs for Aberdeen

Recent signing Stevie May scored both goals in Aberdeen's win over Dundee on Saturday

Aberdeen also boast a 100% record after three games, having finished distant runners-up behind Celtic for the third year running and losing in both cup finals last season.

Wingers Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn left the Dons over the summer and it looked like manager Derek McInnes would follow suit before he turned down the chance to join Sunderland.

"The biggest thing Aberdeen got sorted out was Derek's contract," said Commons.

"I think he feels he's not far away from adding a trophy to their cabinet. I think he's close.

"He probably felt for 65-70 minutes against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final he was close.

"There were signs there that, if Celtic are on an off day, he's got a chance of winning a trophy.

"They've recruited well and they probably look a better unit now, with more pace going forward, than they were 12 months ago and that's hard to believe when you lose McGinn and Hayes."