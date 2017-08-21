Bayern Munich: Bundesliga champions open £64m youth academy

Bayern president Uli Hoeness says the new campus is the "right answer to the whole transfer madness"

Bayern Munich want to produce "a player every year for the first team" after opening their youth academy, says club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The facility took two years to build at a cost of 70 million euros (£64.1m), which Munich's mayor Dieter Reiter described as "not even half a Neymar".

Defender David Alaba was the last homegrown player to graduate into Bayern's first team in 2010.

The German champions have spent nearly £100m on new signings this summer.

They brought in Corentin Toliso from Lyon, defender Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim, winger Serge Gnabry from Werder Bremen, midfielder James Rodriguez on-loan from Real Madrid and made Kingsley Coman's deal permanent from Juventus.

The new "FC Bayern Campus" near the Allianz Arena stadium, covers 30 hectares, boasts a small stadium plus seven other football pitches, sprint hills, a gym, sports hall, cafeteria and a boarding school which can accommodate 35 youngsters.

Earlier this month, Ligue 1 side Paris St-Germain signed Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record £200m fee and the Brazilian will earn £40.7m a year.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said: "I am convinced that we can give the right answer to the development of international football, to the whole transfer madness and the exploding salaries.

"We see in this campus the chance to generate a lot of success."