Helen Ward: Wales striker will return to Watford after maternity leave

Helen Ward
Helen Ward has scored a record 42 senior international goals for Wales

Wales striker Helen Ward says she's looking forward to 'going home' after she signed a one-year deal with WSL2 club Watford Ladies.

The 31-year old started her career at Vicarage Road and rejoins after spells with Arsenal, Chelsea and Reading.

Wales' all-time top scorer is scheduled to join up with her new club after maternity leave, having left Yeovil due to her pregnancy.

"I'm delighted to return; it's my team, my club," Ward told BBC Wales Sport.

"I go and watch the boys play as I've got a season ticket at Vicarage Road.

"It's always nice to return home if you like. I played there as a youngster and I've had a good career since then," she added.

