Sid Nelson: Millwall defender joins Yeovil Town on loan until January

Sid Nelson played 14 games during a loan spell with Newport County last season

Yeovil Town have signed defender Sid Nelson from Championship club Millwall on loan until January.

The 21-year-old has made 38 appearances for the Lions, but none this season.

Nelson is Yeovil's 12th summer signing and joins a side with one win from their first three League Two games of the new campaign.

"I'm really pleased the deal has finally been agreed as we've been in discussions with Millwall for a number of weeks," said Yeovil boss Darren Way.

