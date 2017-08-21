Footballer Eniola Aluko has spoken publicly for the first time about the "bullying and discrimination" she says she was subjected to by England head coach Mark Sampson.

The Chelsea Ladies striker, 30, told the BBC she was dropped by England just days after she had made allegations against Sampson last year. The Football Association said the timing of this was coincidental.

She also alleged Sampson made a "racist comment" to her, which he denies.

The FA said this claim arose in informal correspondence and did not appear on her formal complaint, or it would have been investigated.

In the interview, Aluko - who has 102 caps and scored 33 goals for her country - pointed out she was asked by the FA to be part of a review.

She said she suffered "victimisation as a result of me reporting discrimination".

Aluko also claimed two investigations into her grievances were "flawed" because key witnesses were not spoken to and key evidence not looked at.

The FA refuted any suggestion the investigations were flawed and pointed out that she refused to participate in the independent inquiry.

Last year, a three-month independent investigation did not uphold any of the player's complaints and cleared Sampson and the FA of any wrongdoing.