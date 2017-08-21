Leicester City: Harry Maguire can be 'important figure' says boss Craig Shakespeare

Harry Maguire came through the youth system at Sheffield United

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says defender Harry Maguire can be an "important figure" for the club after claims that he is the best signing of the summer so far.

The 24-year-old moved from Hull to the Foxes in a £17m deal in June.

"We're really pleased with Harry," said Shakespeare. "To get the business done early shows the intent of this club."

Maguire's former team-mate Alex Bruce said the 24-year-old has "all the makings of a top centre-half".

"I think Harry could be the signing of the summer," said Bruce, speaking on MOTD2 Extra. "In terms of what you want from a centre-half he's got a little bit of everything.

"His positioning has improved. He's immaculate in taking the ball and running into midfield and he's a threat from set pieces."

Maguire has targeted a place in England's World Cup squad next summer and impressed in Leicester's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

"With any young English player you're ambitions have got to be high," said Shakespeare. "But I would say concentrate on your club level first which Harry is doing and he's doing really well.

"We need him to continue in that vein, he needs to keep progressing and hopefully he can be an important figure at the club for many years to come."

Shakespeare also confirmed no further bids had been received for Danny Drinkwater or Riyad Mahrez.