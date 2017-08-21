Sam Clucas: Swansea City agree fee for Hull midfielder

Before joining Hull in July 2015, Sam Clucas had spells at Hereford, Mansfield and Chesterfield

Swansea City have agreed a fee with Hull to sign midfielder Sam Clucas.

The 26-year-old still needs to agree personal terms and pass a medical.

The Swans have had a £12m bid for Clucas rejected, but he didn't play for the Tigers in their Championship defeat at QPR on Saturday, with manager Leonid Slutsky saying he was, "preparing to play for another club".

Swansea are looking for replacements for Gylfi Sigurdsson after the Iceland midfielder's £45m move to Everton.