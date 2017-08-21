Neil Smith: Bromley manager happy to prove 'disrespectful' critics wrong after good start

Former Gillingham midfielder Neil Smith has been manager of Bromley since February 2016.

Bromley manager Neil Smith says he believes his side's unbeaten start to the National League season will have confounded some of their critics.

The Lilywhites sit second after five matches, having beaten former league clubs Leyton Orient and Hartlepool.

"People are probably looking at us a bit differently than at the start of the season," Smith told BBC Radio Kent.

"With one bookmaker, we were one of the top four teams to go down. I thought that was showing a bit of disrespect."

However, Smith knows Bromley - who have finished 14th and 10th in their first two seasons in non-League football's top flight - still have plenty to learn at this level.

"We've got points to prove all over the place," he said.

"We know it's going to be difficult. It's not going to be rosy all the time but when it does come along I want to enjoy the moment."