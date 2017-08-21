Champions League: Celtic 99% through to group stage, says Astana's Stanimir Stoilov

Stanimir Stoilov (centre) says Celtic had five goals from five shots

Astana have little chance of denying Celtic a place in the Champions League group stage, the Kazakhs' head coach, Stanimir Stoilov, has conceded.

The Scottish champions have a 5-0 lead going into Tuesday's second leg.

"I have to be realistic," said Stoilov. "Celtic are 99% through to the group stages of the Champions League.

"Our chances are not so great, but anything can happen. But to be realistic, Celtic will be going through."

Barcelona had a remarkable comeback against Paris St German last season when they won 6-1 in the Nou Camp after losing the first game 4-0.

But Stoilov said: "Barcelona can do these kind of unreal things - we don't.

"But 5-0 is the best motivation for our players. We want to play well at home.

"I think tomorrow will be a good match. We will do everything to win the game.

"We always play to win at home - we don't want to lose.

"The team is feeling really stressed after last week, so we need to try to do much better.

"We made mistakes in the first game but there was five shots and five goals."

Midfielder Ivan Maevski hopes to give the Astana fans something to cheer

Midfielder Ivan Maevski is simply hoping to give the Astana fans a home win to cheer.

"The game in Glasgow was not so good for us and, of course, it was a bad result," he said.

"Everyone wants to win by more than five goals, but we have to be realistic.

"We have to win the match to make the fans happy, because they always support us.

"Celtic are a really good club, but they beat us so badly because of the mistakes we made.

"The game is in the past now so we have to concentrate on this one.

"But we need to make sure we don't go all-out attack in all positions because Celtic are very good at using the spaces on the counter and punishing teams.

"We have to stick to our own game."