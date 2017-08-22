Joe Ralls: Cardiff midfielder wants fine start to continue in Carabao Cup against Burton

Joe Ralls' opening goal in the 2-1 win over Wolves was his 11th in 131 league appearances for Cardiff

Midfielder Joe Ralls says Cardiff City must keep their perfect start to the campaign going in Tuesday's Carabao Cup home tie with Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring as the Bluebirds made it four Championship wins out of four at Wolves on Saturday.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is likely to make several changes in the Cup, but Ralls wants their fine form maintained.

"It's a good chance for the lads who have not had the minutes to come in and show what they can do," said Ralls.

"It's going to be a tough game against Burton, another Championship side, but we'll be looking for the win, to keep the wins going and keep the momentum going.

"Hopefully we can get into the next round."

Nigel Clough's Burton have already lost to Cardiff on the Championship's opening weekend and the Welsh club followed that up with victories over Aston Villa,Sheffield United and then Wolves to top the Championship table.

They also set up Tuesday's home clash with Burton thanks to a 2-1 win over Portsmouth in the competition's first round.

With Warnock set to give some of his fringe players a run out in the second round, new signing Danny Ward could be in line to start up front while fellow striker Omar Bogle could make his debut.