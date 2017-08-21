Mitchell Candlin: Walsall striker signs first professional contract
Striker Mitchell Candlin has signed a first professional deal with Walsall.
Candlin, 17, has agreed a three-year contract with the Saddlers after making six appearances for the first team.
The academy graduate made his debut against Bradford in April and, having impressed in pre-season, he featured in the opening day 1-0 defeat by Bury.
"He's got great potential and he reflects our core values so we have rewarded him," manager Jon Whitney told the club website.