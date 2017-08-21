Steve Eyre: Chesterfield assistant manager leaves club by mutual consent

Steve Eyre
Steve Eyre was only at Chesterfield for six months

Chesterfield assistant manager Steve Eyre has left the League Two club by mutual consent.

Eyre, 45, was appointed to the coaching staff in February before being installed as assistant to manager Gary Caldwell in May.

"I'd like to thank Steve for the hard work he has put in during his time at the club," said Chesterfield director and company secretary Ashley Carson.

Chesterfield beat Port Vale on Saturday for their first win of the new season.

