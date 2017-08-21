Raphael Dwamena: Brighton set to sign Ghana striker from FC Zurich

Raphael Dwamena has scored two goals in three games for Ghana after making his international debut earlier this year

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed terms with FC Zurich to sign striker Raphael Dwamena for an undisclosed fee.

Ghana forward Dwamena, 21, has agreed personal terms, with the move subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton had an £8m bid for Dwamena rejected with reports saying FC Zurich wanted 15m euros (£13.7m).

The newly promoted Seagulls have lost both of their Premier League games and are yet to score a goal this season.

On Sunday, Brighton broke their transfer record for the third time this summer by completing a move for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge in a £13.5m deal.

Chris Hughton's side have also signed midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for about £6m, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan for a reported £5m from Valencia and winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch second-tier side Almere City for an undisclosed fee.