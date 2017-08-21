Neymar: Paris St-Germain forward says Barcelona 'deserve better' board

Neymar has scored three goals in his opening two games for PSG

Neymar has criticised the directors of his former club Barcelona, who he left to join Paris St-Germain for a world record £200m earlier this month.

The Brazil international was speaking after scoring twice on his home debut for PSG in a 6-2 win over Toulouse.

"I spent four beautiful years there and parted happy," said the 25-year-old. "But with them [the board], no.

"For me, they are not the people who should be there, for the direction of Barca. Barca deserve much better."

Neymar's two goals against Toulouse took his tally to three in his opening two games for PSG.

Since his departure, Barca have lost 5-1 on aggregate to rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

As they seek Neymar's replacement, they have also had three offers for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho rejected, and have been unable to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele.

However, the club have recruited former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho, and opened their league season with a 2-0 win at home to Real Betis on Sunday.

"I cannot speak now I am in another team," said Neymar.

"I don't know what's going on there, but I see my old team-mates sad, and it's that which makes me sad because I have a lot of friends there.

"I hope that things will improve for Barca and that they will become a team that can rival others."